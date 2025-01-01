 Skip navigation
Chargers put Elijah Molden on IR

  
Published January 1, 2025 04:53 PM

Chargers safety Elijah Molden said after Saturday’s win over the Patriots that he suffered a season-ending fibula injury and the Chargers confirmed it on Wednesday.

Molden has been placed on injured reserve, which means the earliest he would be eligible to return is the Super Bowl and there’s been no signal that’s in the cards at this point.

The Chargers also put Marcus Maye on injured reserve recently, but they have Alohi Gilman back at practice and he could be activated from injured reserve in time to help the team’s postseason push.

Molden started 12 of his 15 appearances this season and had 75 tackles, three interceptions, seven passes defensed, and two fumble recoveries.