Chargers RB Omarion Hampton will return to practice

Chargers rookie running back Omarion Hampton is on his way back to the lineup.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters on Tuesday that the team will designate Hampton for return from injured reserve. Hampton has been out since suffering an ankle injury in Week 5.

Hampton was the 22nd overall pick in April’s draft and he started the first five games of the season for the Chargers. He ran 66 times for 314 yards and two touchdowns in those games. He also caught 20 passes for 136 yards.

Kimani Vidal has been the lead back for the Chargers with Hampton, Najee Harris, and Hassan Haskins on injured reserve.

Hampton will be able to practice for the next 21 days and can be activated at any point in that window. That will also be the case for defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia, who is also being designated for return this week.

The Chargers, who had a bye in Week 12, will play the Raiders this Sunday.