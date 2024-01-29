Chargers request offensive coordinator interview with Marcus Brady

The Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh as their new head coach last week and they’re starting to work on filling out his coaching staff.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the team has requested an interview with Eagles senior offensive assistant Marcus Brady for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Brady was the offensive coordinator for the Colts under Frank Reich in 2021 and 2022, but he was fired in November 2022 and Reich got the axe a week later. He joined the Eagles as a consultant a few weeks later and took a formal job with the team during the offseason.

Brady was also an offensive coordinator in the CFL before taking a job on the Colts staff in 2018. Harbaugh has his own history with the Colts, but the two coaches have never worked together over the course of their careers.