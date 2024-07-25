 Skip navigation
Chargers rookie Junior Colson underwent appendectomy

  
Published July 24, 2024 09:04 PM

Chargers rookie linebacker Junior Colson went on the non-football injury/illness list last week with an unknown ailment.

Coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday that Colson underwent an appendectomy.

“It’s awesome when you catch those early,” Harbaugh said. “He called Melanie, his mom, and she diagnosed it pretty quick on the phone and got him right into a hospital, and he needed his appendix out.”

Harbaugh did not have a timetable for Colson’s return.

“I don’t have my medical degree,” Harbaugh said, “so we’ll just have to see.”

It’s likely Colson misses a few weeks while recovering.

Colson, who played for Harbaugh at Michigan, was a third-round pick of the Chargers. He is expected to compete to be one of the team’s top inside linebackers this season.