Chargers rookie OT Tyler McLellan carted off field
Published August 24, 2024 06:13 PM
Chargers rookie offensive tackle Tyler McLellan was injured with 14:39 remaining in the third quarter of Saturday’s preseason game against the Cowboys.
He went down on a 7-yard run by Elijah Dotson.
Coach Jim Harbaugh and all of McLellan’s offensive line teammates checked on him after he sat up.
McLellan needed help to get to a cart, which drove him to the X-ray room for what appeared to be a leg injury.
The Chargers list him as the third-string left tackle.
He signed as an undrafted free agent this spring.