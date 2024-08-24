 Skip navigation
Chargers rookie OT Tyler McLellan carted off field
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240823.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240823.jpg
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play

Other PFT Content

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Other PFT Content

Chargers rookie OT Tyler McLellan carted off field

  
Published August 24, 2024 06:13 PM

Chargers rookie offensive tackle Tyler McLellan was injured with 14:39 remaining in the third quarter of Saturday’s preseason game against the Cowboys.

He went down on a 7-yard run by Elijah Dotson.

Coach Jim Harbaugh and all of McLellan’s offensive line teammates checked on him after he sat up.

McLellan needed help to get to a cart, which drove him to the X-ray room for what appeared to be a leg injury.

The Chargers list him as the third-string left tackle.

He signed as an undrafted free agent this spring.