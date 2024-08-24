Chargers rookie OT Tyler McLellan carted off field

Chargers rookie offensive tackle Tyler McLellan was injured with 14:39 remaining in the third quarter of Saturday’s preseason game against the Cowboys.

He went down on a 7-yard run by Elijah Dotson.

Coach Jim Harbaugh and all of McLellan’s offensive line teammates checked on him after he sat up.

McLellan needed help to get to a cart, which drove him to the X-ray room for what appeared to be a leg injury.

The Chargers list him as the third-string left tackle.

He signed as an undrafted free agent this spring.