Chargers running all over Panthers, lead 20-0 at halftime

Quentin Johnston has two touchdown catches as the Chargers lead the Panthers 20-0 at halftime.

It’s the first multi-touchdown game of Johnston’s career.

The 2023 first-round pick opened the scoring with a 29-yard touchdown reception to cap Los Angeles’ opening possession. Then he caught a 5-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to finish an 11-play, 65-yard drive.

J.K. Dobbins had the team’s third touchdown, running it in for a 43-yard score after Panthers quarterback Bryce Young threw an interception.

As one could’ve expected after defensive tackle Derrick Brown was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, the Chargers are running all over the Panthers. The team has 134 yards on the ground in the first 30 minutes, averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

Dobbins leads with 85 yards. Gus Edwards has 27 yards on eight carries. Quarterback Justin Herbert has 22 yards on three carries.

Aside from one poor decision that resulted in an interception, Herbert has been efficient throwing it. He’s 7-of-11 passing for 70 yards with two touchdowns and the pick.

Kicker Cameron Dicker missed the first extra point of his career after Johnston’s first touchdown, but has made the next two.

On the other side, yet again Carolina’s offense has looked listless. The Panthers did not register a first down until there were four minutes left in the second quarter and finished the half with just two first downs.

Carolina has 54 total yards, as Young finished the first half 8-of-10 for 22 yards with an interception.

The Panthers will receive the second-half kickoff.