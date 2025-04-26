Chargers select WR Tre Harris at No. 55 overall

The Chargers have brought in a weapon for quarterback Justin Herbert.

With the No. 55 overall pick, Los Angeles selected receiver Tre Harris out of Ole Miss.

Harris began his college career at Louisiana Tech before transferring to Ole Miss in 2023. He led Ole Miss in receiving in each of his two seasons with the program, setting a program single-game receiving record with four touchdowns in 2023.

Though he missed five games with a groin injury in 2024, Harris caught 60 passes for 1,030 yards with seven touchdowns in his final college season.

Now he’ll head West to play with one of the better young quarterbacks in the league.