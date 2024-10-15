 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_texanspatriots_241014.jpg
Analyzing Maye’s first NFL start vs. Texans
nbc_pft_steelersraiders_241014.jpg
Steelers ‘matched up perfectly’ against Raiders
nbc_pft_cardinalspackers_241014.jpg
Packers run through Cardinals in dominant display

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_texanspatriots_241014.jpg
Analyzing Maye’s first NFL start vs. Texans
nbc_pft_steelersraiders_241014.jpg
Steelers ‘matched up perfectly’ against Raiders
nbc_pft_cardinalspackers_241014.jpg
Packers run through Cardinals in dominant display

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers sign CB Eli Apple to the practice squad

  
Published October 14, 2024 09:12 PM

The Chargers signed veteran cornerback Eli Apple to the practice squad, the team announced Monday.

Los Angeles needed depth at the position after placing Asante Samuel Jr. on injured reserve Saturday.

Apple, 29, has remained a free agent since the offseason began.

He spent last season with the Dolphins, appearing in 10 games with four starts and totaling 46 tackles, an interception and nine passes defensed.

The Giants made Apple the 10th overall pick in 2016, and while he’s never made a Pro Bowl, Apple has started 82 games in eight seasons. He has played games for the Giants, Saints, Panthers, Bengals and Dolphins.

Apple has totaled 381 tackles, seven tackles for loss, six interceptions, three forced fumbles and 60 passed defensed.