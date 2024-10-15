Chargers sign CB Eli Apple to the practice squad

The Chargers signed veteran cornerback Eli Apple to the practice squad, the team announced Monday.

Los Angeles needed depth at the position after placing Asante Samuel Jr. on injured reserve Saturday.

Apple, 29, has remained a free agent since the offseason began.

He spent last season with the Dolphins, appearing in 10 games with four starts and totaling 46 tackles, an interception and nine passes defensed.

The Giants made Apple the 10th overall pick in 2016, and while he’s never made a Pro Bowl, Apple has started 82 games in eight seasons. He has played games for the Giants, Saints, Panthers, Bengals and Dolphins.

Apple has totaled 381 tackles, seven tackles for loss, six interceptions, three forced fumbles and 60 passed defensed.