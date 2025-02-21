Chargers sign Elijah Molden to a contract extension

The Chargers signed defensive back Elijah Modlen to a contract extension Thursday, the team announced.

Molden’s three-year extension is worth $18.25 million, with $13.5 million guaranteed, per multiple reports.

The Chargers acquired him in a trade with the Titans in August, and he totaled a career-high 72 tackles, three interceptions, seven pass breakups and two fumble recoveries in 15 games. The Chargers led the NFL in scoring defense, allowing 17.7 per game.

The Titans made Molden a third-round pick in 2021, and he has started 28 of 48 career games. In his career, he has registered 209 tackles, 15 passes defensed, seven tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, four recoveries and five interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns.

Molden’s father, Alex, played eight NFL seasons after being the 11th overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft, including two years (2001-02) with the Chargers. While with the Chargers, Alex Molden appeared in 22 games and recorded four interceptions, two sacks, 98 tackles, two forced fumbles and two recoveries.