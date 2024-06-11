 Skip navigation
Chargers sign first-round OT Joe Alt

  
Published June 10, 2024 08:31 PM

The Chargers signed first-round offensive tackle Joe Alt on Monday, the team announced.

Alt receives $33.2 million in his four-year deal with a $20.9 million signing bonus.

The Chargers made Alt the fifth overall pick.

He finished his career at Notre Dame as one of the nation’s top offensive linemen, earning unanimous All-America honors in 2023 as a junior. He was a team captain for the Fighting Irish this past season, helping the offense average 39.1 points per game.

Alt was a finalist for the Lombardi Award, which annually recognizes college football’s best lineman.

He also was a first-team All-American as a sophomore in 2022.

Alt started 33 of 38 career games played for the Fighting Irish.

He becomes the highest-drafted Notre Dame offensive lineman in more than 50 years and is the first Fighting Irish lineman selected in the first round since 2018. (Quenton Nelson went sixth overall to the Colts and Michael McGlinchey ninth overall to the 49ers that year.)

Alt’s father, John, was a first-round draft selection by Kansas City in 1984 and was two-time Pro Bowl selection.