Chargers sign LB Shaq Quarterman

Linebacker Shaq Quarterman lost his spot on the Eagles roster a couple of days ago, but he didn’t have to wait long to find a new place to play.

The Chargers announced that they signed Quarterman on Tuesday afternoon. Fullback/tight end Ben Mason was waived in a corresponding move.

Quarterman spent the last four seasons with the Jaguars after being drafted in the fourth round in 2020. He had 54 tackles, a tackle for loss, and a forced fumble in 63 games that saw him fill a core special teams role in Jacksonville.

Mason played for Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh at Michigan and made one appearance with the Ravens last season.