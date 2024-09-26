Chargers sign Tony Jefferson to 53-man roster with Derwin James suspended

The Chargers won’t have Derwin James for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, so they added another veteran safety to the 53-man roster on Thursday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that the Chargers have signed Tony Jefferson off of their practice squad. James was suspended for one game this week for repeated violations of player safety rules.

Jefferson played seven snaps in the Week Two win against the Panthers as a temporary elevation. Jefferson spent last year working in the Ravens’ scouting department, but decided to resume his playing career and signed with the Chargers.

Jefferson has played 120 regular season and six playoff games over the course of his career. That number will likely go up to 121 in Los Angeles this weekend.