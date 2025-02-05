Chargers to hire Adam Fuller as safeties coach

The Chargers have found a new safeties coach.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Los Angeles is set to hire Adam Fuller for the role.

Fuller was Florida State’s defensive coordinator from 2020-2024. He was Memphis’ defensive coordinator in 2019 and at Marshall from 2013-2018 in various roles as a defensive assistant.

Fuller replaces Chris O’Leary, who departed the Chargers to become Western Michigan’s defensive coordinator.