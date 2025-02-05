 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cartertalk_250205.jpg
Carter misses media availability due to illness
nbc_pft_gurleyinterview_250205.jpg
Gurley ‘not surprised’ at Goff’s success in DET
nbc_pft_johnrandle_250205.jpg
Randle reveals how he got info for trash talking

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cartertalk_250205.jpg
Carter misses media availability due to illness
nbc_pft_gurleyinterview_250205.jpg
Gurley ‘not surprised’ at Goff’s success in DET
nbc_pft_johnrandle_250205.jpg
Randle reveals how he got info for trash talking

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers to hire Adam Fuller as safeties coach

  
Published February 5, 2025 09:00 AM

The Chargers have found a new safeties coach.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Los Angeles is set to hire Adam Fuller for the role.

Fuller was Florida State’s defensive coordinator from 2020-2024. He was Memphis’ defensive coordinator in 2019 and at Marshall from 2013-2018 in various roles as a defensive assistant.

Fuller replaces Chris O’Leary, who departed the Chargers to become Western Michigan’s defensive coordinator.