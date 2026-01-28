 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_brownscoach_260128.jpg
Monken emerges as Browns’ choice for head coach
nbc_pft_payton_260128.jpg
How spot measurement changed AFC Championship Game
nbc_pft_mcdanielchargersoc_260128.jpg
Harbaugh, McDaniel ‘should be a good fit’ with LAC

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Other PFT Content

Chargers to hire OL coach Butch Barry

  
Published January 28, 2026 05:10 PM

The Chargers hired Mike McDaniel as their new offensive coordinator and they’re adding a coach from his Miami staff to Jim Harbaugh’s staff as well.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports that Butch Barry will join the Chargers as their offensive line coach. Mike Devlin had that job in 2025, but was let go along with offensive coordinator Greg Roman this month.

Barry spent the last three seasons in the same job for the Dolphins. The Dolphins led the league in yards and finished second in points scored in Barry’s first season, but the Dolphins slipped to the back-half of the rankings while missing the playoffs the last two seasons.

Barry worked for the Broncos, 49ers, Packers and Buccaneers before joining McDaniel in Miami.