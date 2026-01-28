Chargers to hire OL coach Butch Barry

The Chargers hired Mike McDaniel as their new offensive coordinator and they’re adding a coach from his Miami staff to Jim Harbaugh’s staff as well.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports that Butch Barry will join the Chargers as their offensive line coach. Mike Devlin had that job in 2025, but was let go along with offensive coordinator Greg Roman this month.

Barry spent the last three seasons in the same job for the Dolphins. The Dolphins led the league in yards and finished second in points scored in Barry’s first season, but the Dolphins slipped to the back-half of the rankings while missing the playoffs the last two seasons.

Barry worked for the Broncos, 49ers, Packers and Buccaneers before joining McDaniel in Miami.

