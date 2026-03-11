Chargers to re-sign Del’Shawn Phillips

The Chargers will be bringing back core special teamer Del’Shawn Phillips.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Phillips has agreed to a new contract. It is a two-year deal worth $7.5 million and includes incentives that can increase the total value of the pact by another $3 million.

Phillips signed with the Chargers last season and played 80 percent of the special teams snaps while playing sparingly on defense. He had 39 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery in the 18 games the Chargers played during the regular season and playoffs.

Phillips has also played for the Texans, Ravens, Jets and Bills.