Chargers to waive NT Naquan Jones

  
Published December 8, 2025 12:27 PM

The Chargers have not yet formally announced their roster moves for Monday night’s game against the Eagles, but one of them has now been reported.

Via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Los Angeles will waive defensive tackle Naquan Jones to open up a roster spot.

Jones, 27, has appeared in eight games for the Chargers this season. But his last appearance was the Nov. 9 victory over Pittsburgh. He has been on the field for 112 defensive snaps and 28 special teams snaps this year, recording 10 total tackles with one for loss and one pass defensed.

The Chargers are expected to activate running back Omarion Hampton for the finale of Week 14.