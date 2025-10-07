Chargers trade for Odafe Oweh, send Alohi Gilman to Ravens

There’s been another trade to shake up the AFC North.

According to multiple reports, the Ravens have agreed to trade edge rusher Odafe Oweh to the Chargers in exchange for safety Alohi Gilman.

The deal also includes a late-round pick swap, as the Chargers will receive the Rams’ seventh-round pick in 2027 and the Ravens will get a 2026 fifth-round pick.

Oweh, 26, was the No. 31 overall pick of the 2021 draft. While he had 10.0 sacks in 2024, he was playing limited snaps on Baltimore’s defense in 2025. He did not start the team’s first two games or the Week 5 loss to Houston.

Gilman, 28, had been on the field for 87 percent of the Chargers’ defensive snaps so far this season. He’s recorded 22 total tackles with three passes defensed.

Gilman has recorded five interceptions and four forced fumbles in his career. He provides another veteran option for a secondary that has been hit hard by injury this season.

The Ravens will host the Rams in Week 6, while the Chargers will be on the road to face the Dolphins.