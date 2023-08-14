Chargers waive Larry Rountree III

The Chargers kicked off the week by dropping a running back from the roster.

The team announced that they have waived Larry Rountree III. They did not add a player to the roster in a corresponding move.

Rountree was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft and he ran 49 times for 106 yards and a touchdown in 16 regular season appearances over the last two seasons. He had five carries for nine yards and one catch for 10 yards in the team’s preseason game against the Rams on Saturday.

Austin Ekeler heads up the Chargers running back group. Rountree’s departure leaves Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller, Elijah Dotson, and Tyler Hoosman as the backup options.