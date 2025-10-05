 Skip navigation
Chargers will have OG Mekhi Becton but TE Will Dissly is inactive

  
Published October 5, 2025 03:11 PM

The Chargers will have right guard Mekhi Becton (concussion) and tight end Tucker Fisk (toe) after both were listed as questionable to play today.

Becton and Fisk both had full participation on Friday.

The Chargers already had ruled out left tackle Joe Alt (ankle) and wide receiver Derius Davis (knee), but tight end Will Dissly, who was questionable with a knee injury, is inactive.

The Chargers’ other inactives are safety RJ Mickens, cornerback Nikko Reed, outside linebacker Kyle Kennard and defensive tackle Naquan Jones.

The Commanders’ inactives are wide receiver Terry McLaurin (quad), wide receiver Noah Brown (groin), quarterback Josh Johnson, linebacker Ale Kaho, linebacker Kain Medrano and offensive guard Brandon Coleman.