Chargers will put Khalil Mack on injured reserve

  
Published September 17, 2025 03:21 PM

Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack is expected to return to action this season, but it will be a little while.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed at a Wednesday press conference that Mack’s dislocated elbow is not considered to be a season-ending injury. He said that Mack will be going on injured reserve, though, and that means he will be out for at least the next four games.

The Chargers will play the Broncos, Giants, Commanders, and Dolphins before Mack will be eligible to return for their Week 7 game against the Colts.

Tuli Tuipulotu, Bud Dupree, Caleb Murphy, and Kyle Kennard will be the edge rushing options for the Chargers while Mack is out of action.