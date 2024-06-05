Charges are filed against man involved in Jontay Porter betting controversy

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tyreekhill_v2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout for the Dolphins
nbc_pft_toughestplayers_240604.jpg
PFT Draft: Toughest players in NFL history
nbc_pft_winnerloserspt2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout: Winner, loser or neither?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tyreekhill_v2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout for the Dolphins
nbc_pft_toughestplayers_240604.jpg
PFT Draft: Toughest players in NFL history
nbc_pft_winnerloserspt2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout: Winner, loser or neither?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Charges are filed against man involved in Jontay Porter betting controversy

  
Published June 4, 2024 09:48 PM

Sports betting controversies involving lifetime bans are currently dominating the headlines. The good news is that this hasn’t happened in pro football.

Yet.

Via ESPN.com, Long Phi “Bruce” Pham faces charges after placing bets on former NBA player Jontay Porter’s performance on January 26, knowing that he planned to withdraw from the game.

Pham was arrested Monday at JFK airport in New York as he attempted to board a flight to Australia on a one-way ticket. He’s charged with conspiring to defraud a sports betting company.

Three unnamed co-conspirators were mentioned in the charges. The group allegedly generated more than $1 million in profits through the bets on Porter.

The criminal complaint claims that Porter (called “Player 1" in the document) amassed “large gambling debts” and was encouraged to resolve the debts by leaving games early, allowing wagers to be placed accordingly on his various prop bets.

Pham and his co-conspirators allegedly gathered at a casino in Atlantic City and placed bets on Porter before a game in March during which he removed himself from play after only three minutes.

Porter was banned for life by the NBA on April 17.

The Porter situation easily could happen in other sports. Player gambles. Player racks up significant debt. Player satisfies the debt by giving inside information or otherwise rigging bets. While it’s hard for any one player to determine the outcome of a game, it’s very easy for a player to guarantee that his prop bets will hit the under.

It’s yet to happen in the NFL. As far as we know. It seems inevitable — and it’s surprising it hasn’t happened yet.