Charges dismissed against Titans RB Hassan Haskins

Titans running back Hassan Haskins had an aggravated assault by strangulation charge against him dismissed last week, Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com reports.

Haskins was arrested June 29 after a pair of violent arguments with his girlfriend, Makiah Green. She still faces charges of aggravated assault by strangulation, vandalism over $2,500 and assault with a deadly weapon in one of the incidents.

Haskins, a fourth-round pick in 2022, played 15 games as a rookie and had 36 touches for 150 yards.

The Titans placed him on injured reserve Aug. 28, ending his 2023 season. A day later, the NFL placed him on the Commissioner Exempt List.

He will spend this season rehabbing his undisclosed injury.