Charles Omenihu to remain on PUP list, hoping for November return

  
Published August 27, 2024 09:09 AM

The Chiefs will not have one of their defensive players to start the season, but he may be able to join the club down the stretch.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, edge rusher Charles Omenihu will remain on the physically unable to perform list as Kansas City reduces its roster to 53 players. But the hope is that Omenihu will be able to return in November.

Omenihu, 27, suffered a torn ACL during the Chiefs’ victory over the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. He had recorded 7.0 sacks with five tackles for loss and 11 QB hits in 11 games during the regular season. He also had a sack and a forced fumble in the postseason.

The Chiefs signed Omenihu to a two-year deal in March 2023.

A Texans fifth-round pick in 2019, Omenihu has 18.5 career sacks with 16 tackles for loss and 52 QB hits in 72 games.