Charles Tillman resigns from the FBI

The man known for the Peanut Punch has punched out for the last time at the FBI.

Former Bears cornerback Charles “Peanut” Tillman recently told The Pivot Podcast that he has resigned from the Bureau. He had joined the FBI in 2018.

“So, one of the reasons, let me start off by saying this,” Tillman said. “FBI was great to me. I did awesome. I worked with an amazing group of individuals. I think what — some of the things that they’re doing now, I personally didn’t agree with.”

What did he disagree with?

“Immigration,” Tillman said. “I didn’t agree with how the administration came in and tried to make individuals do things against their — it just didn’t sit right. An example being immigration, right? Everybody was told it’s — you’re gonna go after like the most dangerous criminals. But what you see on TV and what actually was happening is, like, people weren’t going after that, you know, and personally, that didn’t sit right with me. That didn’t sit right with my conscience.”

That fact made Tillman look at what he believed to be a bigger picture.

“I want to be on the right side of history when it’s all said and done,” Tillman said.

It was easier for Tillman to make that move, thanks to his NFL earnings.

“I was in a different position because of my previous career,” Tillman said. “I made enough money to where I could just walk away and say, ‘You know what, guys? I’m OK. I think I’m good.’ You know, my first eight years, I’ve been solid. We were doing some good things. Some of the stuff you guys are doing now, I don’t necessarily agree with. And that’s not in Chicago. That comes from Washington. And I left in good terms with people and my friends and I don’t I don’t have, like, a sour taste or a bitter taste in my mouth.”

Tillman, who spent 12 seasons with the Bears and one with the Panthers, is one of the 128 modern-era candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2026.