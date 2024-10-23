Charlie Jones is the AFC special teams player of the week

Bengals kickoff returner Charlie Jones kicked Week Seven’s game against the Browns off with a bang.

Jones returned the opening kickoff of the game for a 100-yard touchdown that gave the Bengals a 7-0 lead they would not relinquish on their way to a 21-14 win.

Jones would add 39 yards in punt returns later in the game, but the opening highlight was the reason why the NFL announced on Wednesday that he is the AFC special teams player of the week. It’s the first time that Jones has taken the prize.

Jones also returned a punt for a touchdown during the 2023 season and he has averaged 7.1 yards per attempt in that role this year. He had two kickoff returns for 58 yards before going the distance against Cleveland.