Charvarius Ward expects to be ready for training camp

  
Published May 20, 2024 03:33 PM

49ers General Manager John Lynch said in March that Charvarius Ward’s rehab was expected to get him back on the field for training camp. The 49ers cornerback said Monday that’s still the case.

“So, I’m almost at 100 percent,” Ward told the Up and Adams show, via 49erswebzone. “I’ll be ready for training camp, [for sure].”

Dr. William Meyers operated on Ward at the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia in February, repairing a core muscle injury. Ward injured his groin in a game against the Seahawks on Dec. 10.

He played through the injury before seeking surgery after the Super Bowl.

“I’m still rehabbing,” Ward told Kay Adams. “So I’m trying to get back up to running full speed and everything. . . . But I feel good. I feel way better than it did a couple months ago. Even at the end last season, I was hurting pretty bad. My back, groin, abdomen was hurting pretty bad. But I fought through it; I pushed through it.”

Ward finished last season with 72 tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble, a career-high five interceptions and a touchdown. He earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors.