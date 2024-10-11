Chase Brown listed as questionable, but Bengals expect him to play Sunday night

Running back Chase Brown was a mid-week addition to the Bengals injury report, but the team is feeling good about his chances of playing against the Giants on Sunday night.

Brown landed on the report as a limited participant with a quad injury and he is officially listed as questionable to be in the lineup. Head coach Zac Taylor said at his Friday press conference that he expectes Brown to play, however.

Running back Zack Moss was also on the report this week, but he did not receive an injury designation. Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) also has no designation and he’s set to return to the lineup after missing three games.

Cornerback Mike Hilton (knee) joins Brown in the questionable group and cornerback DJ Ivey (knee) is considered doubtful.