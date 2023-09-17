Chase Claypool apologized to teammates, coach, G.M. for lack of effort in Week 1

In Week 1, Bears receiver Chase Claypool provided a bad look for himself and his team with a lack of effort when blocking. For Week 2, he’s on notice.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that Claypool has been told that if he has another half-assed effort, he’ll be deactivated for game day — and “possibly even shipped out of town again.”

Last year, the Bears gave up a second-round pick (which became the 32nd overall selection) to get Claypool from the Steelers. If the Bears would decide to dump Claypool this year, the return will be MUCH less than that.

For now, Claypool has gotten the message. Per Glazer, Claypool apologized to teammates, coach Matt Eberflus, and G.M. Ryan Poles for the lack of effort.

We’ll see if things change. Given the first week of the season, there’s no reason to think the Chicago offense will have the kind of passing game that will keep Claypool, who’s in a contract year, happy and focused and motivated.