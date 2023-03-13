 Skip navigation
Chase Winovich agrees to contract with Texans

  
Published March 13, 2023 12:38 PM
nbc_csu_taylortunsil_230313
March 13, 2023 02:24 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed unpack reports that the Chiefs are signing former Jags T Jawaan Taylor, discuss what this means for Orlando Brown and explore reported interest in Laremy Tunsil.

The Texans are set to add Chase Winovich to their defensive line.

According to multiple reports, Winovich has agreed to sign with Houston as a free agent. Winovich did not confirm that he’s signing with the Texans, but he did post a farewell to Cleveland on Twitter.

Winovich joined the Browns last March in a trade with the Patriots for linebacker Mack Wilson. He had 20 tackles and a sack in eight games for Cleveland.

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio worked for the Patriots when they drafted Winovich in the third round of the 2019 draft. He had 85 tackles, 11 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble during his time with the AFC East club.