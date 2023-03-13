Chase Winovich agrees to contract with Texans

The Texans are set to add Chase Winovich to their defensive line.

According to multiple reports, Winovich has agreed to sign with Houston as a free agent. Winovich did not confirm that he’s signing with the Texans, but he did post a farewell to Cleveland on Twitter.

Winovich joined the Browns last March in a trade with the Patriots for linebacker Mack Wilson. He had 20 tackles and a sack in eight games for Cleveland.

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio worked for the Patriots when they drafted Winovich in the third round of the 2019 draft. He had 85 tackles, 11 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble during his time with the AFC East club.