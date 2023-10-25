Chase Winovich says he’s retiring at age 28

Chase Winovich, a former Patriots outside linebacker who most recently played for the Dolphins, has announced his retirement.

“The time has come for me to serve the universe in other ways,” the 28-year-old Winovich wrote on social media. “I consider myself beyond blessed and deeply grateful to have had the opportunity to play the game I love in front of so many and on some of the world’s biggest stages. To quote my friend Matthew Slater ‘We all owe football something’ and that I certainly do.”

The Patriots drafted Winovich out of Michigan in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. He played for them for three years before he was traded to the Browns in 2022. He then signed with the Texans in 2023, didn’t make their roster, but signed with the Dolphins and played three games for them this season. The Dolphins cut him last week.

During his college career at Michigan, Winovich originally was a linebacker, switched to tight end for a season at the behest of Jim Harbaugh, and then moved to defensive end and was first-team All-Big Ten at that position in both 2017 and 2018. He led the 2020 Patriots with 5.5 sacks.