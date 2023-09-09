Chase Young downgraded to out

The Commanders won’t have edge rusher Chase Young for tomorrow’s season opener.

Washington has downgraded Young (stinger) to out. While he was limited at practice during the week, Young still had to be cleared for contact after suffering the injury in mid-August. While he was cleared, according to multiple reports, he still will not play in the opener.

Young played only three games last season after coming back from a torn ACL. The 2020 AP defensive rookie of the year, Young has played only 12 contests in the past two seasons.

Aside from Young and fellow starter Montez Sweat, the Commanders also have James Smith-Williams, KJ Henry, Casey Toohill, and Andre Jones Jr. at defensive end.