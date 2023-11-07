Chase Young: I’m not worried about contract right now

Defensive end Chase Young became a member of the 49ers when the Commanders shipped him to the NFC West team last week and Young shared some of his early thoughts about his new team at a press conference on Monday.

Young said that he definitely knows he is “in the building with winners” and noted the difference in culture between his new team and his old one. One of the reasons why Young was available to make that change is because he’s in the final year of his rookie deal and that led to a question about whether he’s trying to be more than a rental with the Niners.

“I’m not even worried about that right now. I’m just worried about learning this playbook and just being the best player that I can be,” Young said.

A strong second half would boost the size of Young’s next deal and it could make it difficult for a star-laden 49ers team to find a way to keep him in the fold. That kind of play would likely position the 49ers for another deep playoff run, so all involved would likely call such developments a good problem to have come the offseason.