Chase Young sees Super Bowl as “special opportunity” after injury-plagued career

Chase Young was the No. 2 overall pick in 2020 and defensive rookie of the year and a Pro Bowler in 2021. He has not been the same since a devastating knee injury in Week 10 of his second NFL season.

“I feel like nobody envisions themselves getting hurt or bad things happening in their life,” Young said Tuesday, via Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports. “But we all know it’s a part of life. It all matters how you respond to adversity.”

The complicated surgery included grafting Young’s left patellar tendon to repair the right ACL tear.

He played only three games in 2022, and the Commanders traded him to the 49ers during the 2023 season for a 2024 special compensatory third-round draft pick.

“It’s a part of life, man. Part of the game,” Young said of his knee injury. “You’re going to have those. It’s all how you respond.”

The trade didn’t do much for Young or the 49ers, but both are in the Super Bowl.

Young, 24, is scheduled for free agency in March and seems unlikely to command much on the open market. But Super Bowl performances have led to big free agent deals before, including for Super Bowl MVPs Larry Brown and Dexter Jackson.

It’s an opportunity, a big opportunity, for Young.

“It’s something I can tell my kids when I have them one day,” Young said. “I can tell my kids about this special opportunity. This is great, man. It’s something you can’t put into words. You’ve been playing football for so long, the Super Bowl is something you want to go to, but it’s not something you make happen by yourself. It’s a real blessing.”