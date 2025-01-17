Chiefs activate Jaylen Watson

Cornerback Jaylen Watson is officially back on the Chiefs’ active roster.

Word this week was that Watson would be activated from injured reserve in time to play against the Texans and the Chiefs announced the move on Friday afternoon. Watson had 32 tackles and six passes defensed in six games before injuring his ankle.

The Chiefs did not activate wide receiver Mecole Hardman, so he will remain on injured reserve and will hope the Chiefs win so he has a chance to get back on the field.

The Chiefs also elevated linebacker Swayze Bozeman and defensive back Deon Bush on a temporary basis. Both players will revert back to the practice squad after Saturday’s game.