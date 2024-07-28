 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240726.jpg
Could Sunday Ticket verdict impact NFL salary cap?
nbc_pft_billsrosterchanges_240419.jpg
Bills will have unavoidable cap problem with Allen
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240726.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could HOU, DAL get second teams?

Chiefs activate Joe Thuney

  
Published July 28, 2024 06:16 PM

The Chiefs are getting one of their starting offensive linemen back on the practice field.

Left guard Joe Thuney is coming off of the physically unable to perform list after passing his physical. The NFL’s daily transaction report brought word of Thuney’s move from the PUP list back to the active roster.

Thuney injured his pectoral in the AFC Championship Game win over the Ravens in January and missed Kansas City’s Super Bowl win over the 49ers as a result of the injury.

Defensive back Jaylen Watson, defensive end Charles Omenihu, and defensive tackle Derrick Nnandi are the remaining Chiefs players on the PUP list.