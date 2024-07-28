Chiefs activate Joe Thuney

The Chiefs are getting one of their starting offensive linemen back on the practice field.

Left guard Joe Thuney is coming off of the physically unable to perform list after passing his physical. The NFL’s daily transaction report brought word of Thuney’s move from the PUP list back to the active roster.

Thuney injured his pectoral in the AFC Championship Game win over the Ravens in January and missed Kansas City’s Super Bowl win over the 49ers as a result of the injury.

Defensive back Jaylen Watson, defensive end Charles Omenihu, and defensive tackle Derrick Nnandi are the remaining Chiefs players on the PUP list.