Chiefs advance to Super Bowl LIX with a 32-29 win over Bills with a chance for a three-peat

Patrick Mahomes did it again, willing the Chiefs to a 32-29 win over the Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

They will play the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX with a chance to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

It’s another heartbreak for Josh Allen and the Bills.

Two failed fourth downs did in Buffalo. The last came on the first play after the 2-minute warning on a fourth-and-5 at the Buffalo 47. Allen threw incomplete when pressured by George Karlaftis, though Dalton Kincaid should have caught the slightly underthrown ball.

Earlier in the fourth quarter, Nick Bolton stopped Allen on fourth-and-1 for no gain at the Kansas City 41. The Bills led 22-21 at that point, but the Chiefs used the short field for a five-play, 59-yard touchdown drive. The Bills tied it, but the deciding points came on Harrison Butker’s 35-yard field goal with 3:33 left.

The Bills outgained the Chiefs 374 to 368 but the two fourth down stops were the difference. Buffalo was 4-for-6 on fourth down.

Mahomes went 18-of-26 for 245 yards and a touchdown and ran for 43 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. He lost a fumble that the Bills converted into a touchdown in the first half.

Xavier Worthy caught six passes for 85 yards and a touchdown, and Kareem Hunt ran for 64 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

Allen went 22-of-34 for 237 yards and two touchdowns, and James Cook ran for 85 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Mack Hollins caught three passes for 73 yards and a touchdown.

The Chiefs assured the win with Samaje Perine’s 17-yard catch and run on third-and-9 with the Bills out of timeouts with 1:35 left.