 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_billskc_v2_250126.jpg
Chiefs can elevate to ‘special place’ when needed
nbc_simms_superbowlthoughts_250126.jpg
‘No underdog’ in Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LIX
nbc_simms_commanderseagles_250126.jpg
Barkley, Hurts too much for Commanders to match

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_billskc_v2_250126.jpg
Chiefs can elevate to ‘special place’ when needed
nbc_simms_superbowlthoughts_250126.jpg
‘No underdog’ in Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LIX
nbc_simms_commanderseagles_250126.jpg
Barkley, Hurts too much for Commanders to match

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs advance to Super Bowl LIX with a 32-29 win over Bills with a chance for a three-peat

  
Published January 26, 2025 09:58 PM

Patrick Mahomes did it again, willing the Chiefs to a 32-29 win over the Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

They will play the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX with a chance to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

It’s another heartbreak for Josh Allen and the Bills.

Two failed fourth downs did in Buffalo. The last came on the first play after the 2-minute warning on a fourth-and-5 at the Buffalo 47. Allen threw incomplete when pressured by George Karlaftis, though Dalton Kincaid should have caught the slightly underthrown ball.

Earlier in the fourth quarter, Nick Bolton stopped Allen on fourth-and-1 for no gain at the Kansas City 41. The Bills led 22-21 at that point, but the Chiefs used the short field for a five-play, 59-yard touchdown drive. The Bills tied it, but the deciding points came on Harrison Butker’s 35-yard field goal with 3:33 left.

The Bills outgained the Chiefs 374 to 368 but the two fourth down stops were the difference. Buffalo was 4-for-6 on fourth down.

Mahomes went 18-of-26 for 245 yards and a touchdown and ran for 43 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. He lost a fumble that the Bills converted into a touchdown in the first half.

Xavier Worthy caught six passes for 85 yards and a touchdown, and Kareem Hunt ran for 64 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

Allen went 22-of-34 for 237 yards and two touchdowns, and James Cook ran for 85 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Mack Hollins caught three passes for 73 yards and a touchdown.

The Chiefs assured the win with Samaje Perine’s 17-yard catch and run on third-and-9 with the Bills out of timeouts with 1:35 left.