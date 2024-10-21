Chiefs anticipate bad news on Jaylen Watson’s ankle injury

Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson left the locker room on crutches and with his left foot in a cast, Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com reports.

Watson left Sunday’s win over the 49ers with an ankle injury and did not return.

The news does not appear good for Watson.

“I think Jaylen will be out long term,” Reid said, via Pete Sweeney of arrowheadpride.com. “Yeah, I think. I mean, we’ll see what the MRI says, but I don’t think that’s going to be great news.”

Watson, who had offseason shoulder surgery, won the No. 2 cornerback spot opposite Trent McDuffie.

Christian Roland-Wallace, Nazeeh Johnson and Joshua Williams are the backups at the position. Roland-Wallace made an interception of Brock Purdy on Sunday.