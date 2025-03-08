Chiefs are gathering information regarding Xavier Worthy arrest

Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy has been arrested for assault in Texas.

Per a Chiefs spokesperson, the team is “aware” of the arrest and “gathering information.”

The specific charge from the online jail record — “ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT” — suggests that he has been accused of strangling a member of his family or household.

Worthy’s camp has yet to issue any statement. The NFL will undoubtedly investigate, especially since the Personal Conduct Policy has a baseline punishment of a six-game suspension for assault.

The Chiefs now have two receivers who could be suspended, eventually. Rashee Rice, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 4, faces felony charges for street racing.

In Worthy’s rookie regular season, he had 638 receiving yards and nine total touchdowns. In three postseason games, he had 19 catches for 287 yards and three scores.