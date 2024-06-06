 Skip navigation
Chiefs cancel practice after player has medical emergency

  
Published June 6, 2024 11:38 AM

The Chiefs have canceled today’s practice after a player had a medical emergency.

The identity of the player has not been released. According to multiple reports, it was a backup player who was treated by the team’s medical staff at the facility and then taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he is currently in stable condition.

The Chiefs’ announcement about the cancelation of the practice said the team expects to resume its offseason work tomorrow.

The team is currently in the voluntary Organized Team Activities phase of the offseason.