Chiefs CB Nazeeh Johnson signs tender

The Chiefs re-signed cornerback Nazeeh Johnson, the team announced Thursday.

Johnson, who also is a core special teams player, was a restricted free agent who the Chiefs tendered.

The Chiefs made him a seventh-round pick in 2022.

Johnson did not make the active roster as a rookie, signing to the practice squad. He played 11 games in 2022.

He missed the entire 2023 season after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in training camp but returned last season to appear in 16 games with six starts in 2024. Johnson totaled 56 tackles, a sack and three passes defensed last season.

Johnson played 494 defensive snaps and 163 on special teams last season.