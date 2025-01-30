 Skip navigation
Chiefs designate Skyy Moore to return from IR, list him as limited on Thursday

  
Published January 30, 2025 05:43 PM

The Chiefs did not have anything notable on their Wednesday injury report, which was an estimate.

But that is not the case on Thursday.

Kansas City has designated receiver Skyy Moore to return from injured reserve and he was limited in the session. Moore has been sidelined since October with an abdominal injury.

A second-round pick in the 2022 draft, Moore caught a touchdown in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII victory over the Eagles. He played 82 snaps on offense in the 2024 regular season and did not have a catch or a target. He did, however, average 21.5 yards on two kick returns.

Additionally, Chiefs right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) was downgraded to a limited participant on Thursday after being listed as full on Wednesday.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle), safety Bryan Cook (quad), and cornerback Jaylen Watson (ankle) remained full participants.