Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Chiefs elevate RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, G C.J. Hanson for Week 9 vs. Bills

  
Published November 1, 2025 01:54 PM

With Isiah Pacheco out with a knee injury, the Chiefs will get some help at running back from an old friend on Sunday.

Kansas City announced on Saturday that the club has elevated Clyde Edwards-Helaire and guard C.J. Hanson for the Week 9 matchup against the Bills.

Edwards-Helaire, 26, was a Chiefs first-round pick in 2020. He won a pair of Super Bowls with the club before signing with New Orleans as a free agent in the 2024 offseason. He played only two games for the Saints last year before he was cut from the team in late August.

He subsequently signed with Kansas City’s practice squad.

Edwards-Helaire had 1,100 yards from scrimmage as a rookie but was not able to match that production for the rest of his time with the Chiefs.

Kansas City also has Kareem Hunt, Elijah Mitchell, and Brashard Smith on its roster at running back. Hunt is likely to start Sunday’s contest.