Chiefs, Harrison Butker agree to four-year contract extension

Harrison Butker won’t be departing from Kansas City anytime soon.

According to multiple reports, Butker and the Chiefs have agreed to a four-year extension to keep him under contract through 2028.

The initial numbers indicate Burker’s deal is worth $25.6 million with $17.75 million guaranteed, which makes Butker the NFL’s highest-paid kicker. Butker represented himself in the negotiations.

Butker was entering the last year of a contract extension he signed in 2019.

A seventh-round pick in 2017, Butker has become one of the league’s best kickers over the last seven seasons. In 2023, he hit 33-of-35 field goals and all 38 of his extra points. He was also 11-of-11 on field goals and 8-of-8 on extra points in four postseason games.

For his career, Butker has hit 89 percent of his 221 field goal attempts and 94.5 percent of his 327 extra points.