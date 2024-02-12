Chiefs have another three-and-out

Super Bowl LVIII has become a defensive battle.

The Chiefs went three-and-out on their ninth possession of the game, gaining only 8 yards before punting the ball back to the 49ers.

Isiah Pacheco ran for 3 yards, and Patrick Mahomes completed a 5-yard pass to Travis Kelce to set up a third-and-two at the Kansas City 35.

Mahomes was under pressure when he bounced a pass into Richie James, forcing a punt.

The Chiefs have five three-and-outs.

The 49ers, though, muffed the Tommy Townsend punt, giving the Chiefs the ball back at the San Francisco 16.