Chiefs have no injury designations for Sunday’s game

  
The Chiefs had 11 players on their practice report this week. None of them has an injury designation.

All 53 players were full participants on Friday, including wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

In fact, Worthy is the only Kansas City player to miss any practice time this week. He sat out Thursday’s session with shoulder and ankle injuries.

Worthy has 11 catches for 125 yards plus four rushes for 47 yards so far this season.

Linebacker Nick Bolton (knee), linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (knee), wide receiver Hollywood Brown (ankle), cornerback Kristian Fulton (ankle), running back Kareem Hunt (calf), quarterback Patrick Mahomes (groin), defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (shoulder), defensive end Charles Omenihu (ankle), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) were the other players who were on the practice report this week.

The Chiefs play the Lions on Sunday Night Football.