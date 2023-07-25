 Skip navigation
Chiefs have no interest in alternate uniforms

  
Alternate uniforms have become a popular trend for NFL teams, and an easy way for teams to sell more merchandise and make more money. But the Chiefs have no plans to jump on board the alternate jersey bandwagon.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt says his father, franchise founder Lamar Hunt, liked the uniforms the way they were, and the Chiefs’ brand isn’t changing.

“It was something that my dad felt very strongly about, going all the way back to the early ‘60s. He wanted a lot of continuity in the uniform and we’ve tried to maintain that over the years. I think we have a very distinct brand with the red and white, and I don’t anticipate steering away from that any time soon,” Hunt said.

The Chiefs’ uniforms have changed very little through the years; even from their founding as the Dallas Texans of the American Football League they’ve always worn a red helmet, red and white jerseys, and red or white pants. That isn’t changing.