Chiefs have no plan to pursue Odell Beckham Jr. for Super Bowl

  
Published February 1, 2023 03:32 PM
nbc_pft_mahomes_230130
January 30, 2023 08:27 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline how Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were able to gut out their injuries during the AFC Championship and weigh in on how they’ll look in Super Bowl LVII.

The Chiefs have multiple injured receivers . Injured receiver Odell Beckham Jr. apparently is healthy, based on recent workout videos.

Could that result in the Chiefs kicking the tires on OBJ before Super Bowl LVII in 11 days?

Nope.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Chiefs are comfortable with the players they have, despite the injuries. The players have good chemistry, due to the many hours they have spent together this year.

So while on the surface it could make sense to add Beckham to the practice squad, to see what he could do, and perhaps elevate him to the active roster for the NFL’s championship game, it won’t be happening. Beckham will return to the NFL in the 2023 season, at the earliest.