Chiefs hopeful Travis Kelce will play next week vs. Jaguars

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce will miss tonight’s game. The Chiefs are optimistic it will be the only game he misses.

A league source tells PFT that Kelce and the Chiefs are hopeful that he’ll be good to go for Week Two at Jacksonville.

So why won’t Kelce play tonight? The source says the decision to hold Kelce out was made out of an abundance of caution. Kelce’s knee is structurally fine, swelling is going down and he is experiencing only mild discomfort in the knee.

In last season’s playoffs, Kelce had a big game against Jacksonville, catching 14 passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns in a game that saw Patrick Mahomes get hurt and miss a series. There’s optimism that Kelce can have another big game against the Jaguars in 10 days.