Chiefs’ injury report shows every player fully participated in practice

The Chiefs had the whole team on the practice field today.

Kansas City’s injury report listed every player on the roster as a full participant in today’s practice, four days before the AFC Championship Game.

Four players were listed as having injuries, most notably quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has an ankle injury that isn’t expected to affect him on Sunday.

Also listed with injuries were guard Mike Caliendo (shoulder), tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) and cornerback Jaylen Watson (ankle).