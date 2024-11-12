Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco and Charles Omenihu both returning to practice this week

The Chiefs are getting healthier.

Both running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Charles Omenihu are being designated to return to practice in Kansas City this week, according to multiple reports.

It’s not clear if Pacheco or Omenihu will play on Sunday against the Bills, but both of them would be eligible to do so if the Chiefs decide to make them active by Sunday. The Chiefs can put back onto the active roster any time in the next 21 days.

Pacheco started the first two games of the season but fractured his fibula in Week Two and hasn’t played since. Omenihu was third on the Chiefs in sacks last season but tore his ACL 10 months ago in the AFC Championship Game.

Despite losing several significant players with injuries, the Chiefs are 9-0 and heading into Buffalo knowing that if they win on Sunday, they’ll be the overwhelming favorites to earn the AFC No. 1 seed, a first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage on their quest for an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl title.