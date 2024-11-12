 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_prescottinjury_241112.jpg
What’s next for Cowboys with Dak out for year?
nbc_pftpm_waldronfiring_241112.jpg
Bears fire OC Waldron after nine games
nbc_pft_homefieldv2_241112.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homefield advantage in NFL

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_prescottinjury_241112.jpg
What’s next for Cowboys with Dak out for year?
nbc_pftpm_waldronfiring_241112.jpg
Bears fire OC Waldron after nine games
nbc_pft_homefieldv2_241112.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homefield advantage in NFL

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco and Charles Omenihu both returning to practice this week

  
Published November 12, 2024 04:12 PM

The Chiefs are getting healthier.

Both running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Charles Omenihu are being designated to return to practice in Kansas City this week, according to multiple reports.

It’s not clear if Pacheco or Omenihu will play on Sunday against the Bills, but both of them would be eligible to do so if the Chiefs decide to make them active by Sunday. The Chiefs can put back onto the active roster any time in the next 21 days.

Pacheco started the first two games of the season but fractured his fibula in Week Two and hasn’t played since. Omenihu was third on the Chiefs in sacks last season but tore his ACL 10 months ago in the AFC Championship Game.

Despite losing several significant players with injuries, the Chiefs are 9-0 and heading into Buffalo knowing that if they win on Sunday, they’ll be the overwhelming favorites to earn the AFC No. 1 seed, a first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage on their quest for an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl title.